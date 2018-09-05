Halifax Transit exploring alternative fuels for bus fleet
Natural gas, battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, hybrid-electric among options under consideration
As the municipality seeks to meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets, Halifax Transit is exploring fuel alternatives to diesel to power its bus fleet.
The Halifax Regional Municipality issued a tender on Wednesday for reports that will outline options, including the cost, driving range and estimated greenhouse gas emissions for each technology.
The reports will include "all available bus technologies," but the tender specifically requests information about powering vehicles with:
- Compressed natural gas.
- Renewable natural gas.
- Diesel gas.
- Battery-electric.
- Liquified natural gas.
- Hydrogen-fuel cell.
- Hybrid-electric diesel.
- Converted diesel to electric.
- Converted hybrid to electric.
Right now, 338 of Halifax's buses run on diesel and two are hybrid diesels.
Greenhouse gas target
Halifax has set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 30 per cent below 2008 levels by 2020.
According to the tender, "tremendous opportunity exists to reduce HRM's GHGs [greenhouse gases] by focusing on Halifax Transit's conventional bus fleet."
The final report, due at the end of February, will contain recommendations on which technologies the municipality should adopt and how those technologies should be implemented.