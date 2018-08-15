Halifax bus driver assaulted after rider doesn't pay fare

A Halifax Transit driver was assaulted late Tuesday night by a passenger after the driver asked the man to leave the bus for not paying his fare.

Halifax police say they responded to the incident at 11:55 p.m. on the 5700 block of South Street in south-end Halifax.

After assaulting the driver, the man left the bus. The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, 5-5", 170 pounds, with long dirty blond hair and a goatee.

The driver was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.

