Halifax to start removing temporary shelters on municipal property

Halifax officials are telling people using temporary shelters on municipal property that the huts must be gone by next Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Municipality, Laura Wright, said after July 13, city officials will remove the shelters and anything in them. The shelters, which popped up on several HRM properties over the last few months, violate a bylaw against creating accommodation on municipal land.

"The municipality's approach to homeless encampments centres on treating people experiencing homelessness in our public spaces with dignity while working to find ways to best support them within our capacity and scope as a municipality," Wright said in a news release Tuesday.

The municipality let people use the shelters until other adequate housing was offered, or until the use of those shelters put the public or the occupants at risk.

"The province has been working to ensure all current occupants of the temporary shelters will be offered a temporary accommodation option that can bridge to permanent housing," Wright said.

Offering better housing

The municipality let the shelters stay during the winter, she said, and worked with street outreach navigators and housing support workers to find the people using them better housing.

Five people have moved into other housing, she said.

"Housing as a human right does not mean that this right can encroach upon the rights of others. With the safety of all residents as a top priority, encroachment must be acted upon by appropriate enforcement of existing laws and regulations," the release said.

Future temporary shelters will be stopped or removed "in a timely matter."

"It is important to remember that those experiencing homelessness can choose to accept or decline housing options and offers of support," the release said.

MORE TOP STORIES