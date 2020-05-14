Halifax to have modified summer day camps this year

Day camps run by the Halifax Regional Municipality are back on this summer, but with modifications to account for COVID-19.

On Thursday, the municipality said it would be offering modified summer day camps for children between six and 12 from July 13 to Aug. 28.

Public health guidelines for the camps are still in the process of being confirmed. Once those requirements are met, camps will be offered at select facilities during the following sessions:

Weekday morning camp, which is one week of sessions from 9 a.m. to noon.

Weekday afternoon camp, which is one week of sessions from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The half-day camps allow the option "to maximize the number of participants while following public health protocol and ensuring safe physical distancing," the municipality said in a news release.

Most of the camps will be held outside so people can physically distance from one another. If the weather doesn't allow outdoor activities, the camps will be moved inside unless it has been designated as an exclusively outdoor camp.

The Discovery Centre's immersive dome theatre is shown. The Halifax museum will be hosting day camps this summer. (Discovery Centre)

Camps for preschool-age children will not be offered this summer due to "difficulty enforcing physical distancing requirements for this age group," the municipality said.

There also won't be camps for youth 13 to 24, but the municipality said there would be "virtual opportunities" for them. These opportunities will include, but are not limited to:

Employment skills, like preparing a resumé.

Conversations on the environment.

Conversations on the upcoming municipal election.

The youth services plan committee.

There will not be a youth leadership program offered this summer "due to group gathering requirements and health restrictions."

Information on how to register will be released once the public health guidelines are confirmed.

Summer camps at Discovery Centre

The Discovery Centre in Halifax decided last week to start offering in-person camps starting July 6. It's working with its existing registrations to determine further capacity because summer camp spots were filled in March.

The camps will be held Monday through Wednesdays. The Discovery Centre will be closed to the public on the days the camp is running.

The centre plans to have a slow opening, beginning in July and it will be operating to the public four days a week, Thursday to Sunday.

Some health protocols that will be followed include reducing the size of groups, controlled traffic flow, personal protective equipment for staff and enhanced cleaning in camper areas.

