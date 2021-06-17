Halifax to eliminate use of polygraph tests for hiring

Halifax regional council has voted to eliminate the long-standing use of polygraphs for hiring by the end of September.

A staff report recommended the move, noting that concerns have been raised about the accuracy of polygraphs, commonly known as lie detector tests.

Halifax Regional Police have used the tests to hire officers and civilian employees.

Coun. Pamela Lovelace questioned Tuesday why the practice has to remain in place until the fall.

"Why are we waiting? September seems like a long way out," she said.

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella told council his department needs time to adopt new pre-screening employment methods.

Police seek new pre-screening method

"We are changing a process that has been culturally embedded in the organization since 1976, so we have to make sure what we put in place is as responsive as the polygraph," Kinsella said.

But Kinsella added the elimination of polygraphs could be done sooner for certain job categories.

The cost of the polygraph unit has been previously estimated at $250,000, but shifting away from using the tests as a hiring practice will not save money, said the police chief.

That came as a surprise to Coun. Cathy Deagle Gammon.

"I thought the money could be redeployed," she said.

Municipal managers said the cost of the new pre-screening methods have not been fully worked out.

"Once we know what the replacement tools are we may need to reallocate one of the polygraph operators to do the work, we're just not sure what that looks like yet," said Laura Nowlan, a human resources manager with the municipality.

Polygraphs are banned for use as a hiring tool in Ontario and New Brunswick.

