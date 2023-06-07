Halifax to announce Thursday when Phase 3 evacuees can return home

The Halifax Regional Municipality will announce Thursday when most Phase 3 evacuees will be able to return to their homes after being displaced by the recent Halifax-area wildfire.

In a news release, the city said the affected residents should be able to return by Friday afternoon.

Phase 3 covers thousands of people in Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains.

The city said Phase 3 evacuees whose homes are outside of the area of significant impact will be able to return to their homes.

A map shows the fire evacuation area and the local state of emergency area, as of 5 p.m. AT on Monday. (Halifax Regional Municipality)

"Residents located within the area of significant impact should be able to return within the next 10 days, once temporary surface fencing has been installed around destroyed properties, in accordance with the provincial Fire Safety Act," it said in a news release.

The wildfire started on May 28 and destroyed 150 homes in Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains.

