Halifax tenant settles long-running feud with landlord

Stacey Gomez said Tuesday that she has resolved her long-running dispute with her Halifax landlord, but the housing advocate wouldn't discuss the terms of that resolution.

She had lived in her apartment on Church Street in south-end Halifax for years before her new landlord, Marcus Ranjbar, served her and the other tenants in the building with a notice of eviction due to renovation. That was last March.

Gomez stayed in the building while the other tenants moved out.

She successfully fought the notice, first through the residential tenancies process and then in Nova Scotia small claims court. But she was eventually forced out when mould was discovered in the building.

"I did not feel safe in my home," Gomez said at a news conference Tuesday.

"And since October, as a result of this situation, I've had to move four times, and so I'm happy to close this chapter in my life, and I am satisfied with the resolution in my case."

Gomez and her lawyer, Mitch Broughton, said they had no comment when asked about terms of the resolution. They also would not confirm if a non-disclosure agreement is involved.

Gomez said she has found an apartment in Dartmouth that is smaller than the one she left. She said the new location has been an adjustment.

But she said she realizes she's lucky to have found anywhere given the state of the rental market.

