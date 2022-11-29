Halifax teen's disappearance added to Nova Scotia's unsolved crime rewards program

Nova Scotia RCMP say the province's Department of Justice is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance of a Halifax teenager.

Devon Sinclair Marsman, 16, was last seen the week of Feb. 21 and was reported missing by family members on March 4.

In October — seven months after Marsman was reported missing — Halifax Regional Police deemed his disappearance suspicious. They believe people may have information about his whereabouts.

In a news release Tuesday, RCMP said it had added Marsman's case to the provincial rewards program for major unsolved crimes.

"We urge anyone with information about this missing teenager to reach out to the rewards program," Brad Johns, attorney general and minister of justice, said in the release.

"Investigators are asking for the public's help on behalf of his family."

Police have described Marsman as African Nova Scotian, five feet tall, 100 pounds, with blue-green eyes and short dark hair. When last seen, he was wearing a hooded sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information related to Marsman's disappearance is asked to call the rewards program at 1-888-710-9090.

Those who wish to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Nova Scotia at 1-800-222-8477.

