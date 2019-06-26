Former Halifax teacher accused of sex offences now charged with breach

A former Halifax teacher charged with sex-related offences involving young people has been charged with breaching the conditions of his release.

Jaddus Joseph Poirier, 77, allegedly breached his court-imposed conditions by having a conversation with a youth at an address in Halifax.

His release conditions state that he must stay away from the three complainants in the case as well as children and places they frequent, such as playgrounds and schools.

Police arrested Poirier on Monday.

Poirier worked as a teacher and volunteer hockey coach in the Halifax area from 1984-2002.

He is facing three counts of gross indecency, six charges of sexual assault, three of sexual exploitation and two counts each of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

The charge of gross indecency no longer exists in the Criminal Code but was in effect at the time. The alleged offences involved three young men.

None of the charges has been proven in court.

