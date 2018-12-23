Man in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by taxi in Halifax

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a taxi at the Willow Tree intersection in Halifax early Sunday morning.

Halifax police say the taxi was travelling from Quinpool Road to Cogswell Street around 3:30 a.m. when the pedestrian was hit.

Police say the taxi driver fled, but he was later arrested for leaving the scene of an accident.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital and has life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020.