Halifax taxi industry review proposes more cab licences, better driver training

A review of Halifax's taxi industry is calling for more cabs to operate in the area and the elimination of the three existing zones — Halifax, Dartmouth and the county.

Right now there are 1,000 taxi licences in the municipality — 610 taxis in the Halifax zone, 200 in Dartmouth, and 190 in the county.

Taxis can take passengers within their zone, or between zones. But they are prohibited from picking up fares within a zone for which the taxi is not licensed.

The review recommends the elimination of those restrictions and adding an additional 600 licences. There are 500 requests on a waiting list for licences.

Dave Buffett, president of the Halifax Taxi Drivers Association, said he has concerns about the extra 600 licences.

"You will not see 600 additional taxis on the streets of Halifax," he said.

Drivers who are renting roof lights from licence owners now will simply get their own licences, he said, and owners who are no longer driving will just retire.

Adding more licences could help increase the number of female drivers in the system. There are currently 13 women who have been waiting for five years to get a licence.

More driver training recommended

The review, which took more than a year to complete, also recommends mandatory global positioning systems in all cabs.

The consultants investigated requiring cameras in all vehicles but rejected the proposal because of potential problems with memory storage and repairs.

More training for drivers is also recommended, including winter driving skills, meeting a federal English language standard, as well as gender and cultural sensitivity training — a recommendation Buffett supports.

The review says drivers with a major criminal conviction should be prohibited from getting a licence for 10 years. All drivers should also undergo a check through a national child abuse registry.

The review goes to the municipality's transportation committee Tuesday.