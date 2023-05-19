Halifax taxi driver charged with sexual assault

Halifax Regional Police have charged a taxi driver with sexual assault in relation to an alleged incident in Dartmouth last month.

In a news release Friday, police said they received a report on April 11 about an incident from the day before. According to police, the driver picked up a fare in Halifax and sexually assaulted her. The woman and the 28-year-old driver did not know one another.

The driver was arrested in Halifax earlier this week and will appear in provincial court in Dartmouth at a later date to answer to the sexual assault charge.

The man has had his taxi license suspended by the city.

