Taxi driver charged with sexual assault after weekend incident

A 36-year-old Halifax man has been charged with sexual assault after an incident involving a woman in his taxi this past weekend.

At around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a report of a sexual assault in Halifax. Police say a taxi driver drove a woman to a home in Halifax and allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was in the vehicle.

Police would not say where in Halifax the alleged assault happened in order to protect the woman.

After further investigation, police arrested the man at another Halifax home later that afternoon at around 3:30.

The man was charged with sexual assault and released. He will appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.