Another Halifax taxi driver charged with sexual assault

Another Halifax taxi driver has been charged with sexual assault.

Seyed Abolghasem Sadat Lavasani Bozor, 74, appeared in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday.

His charge is related to an incident reported to Halifax Regional Police on Sept. 17 last year.

That morning, at about 4:25, police were called to a report of sexual assault. The alleged sexual assault occurred shortly after 2 a.m.

Police say a taxi driver drove two female passengers to a residence in Halifax and allegedly assaulted one of the passengers — a woman in her 20s — while she was in the vehicle.

A suspect was arrested Nov. 27 on Gottingen Street without incident, police said in a news release.

Licence suspended

A spokesperson for Halifax Regional Municipality confirmed to CBC News that Bozor's taxi driver's licence was suspended Tuesday.

"When we're notified that a taxi driver has been charged, their licence is automatically suspended," Erin DiCarlo, a senior communications advisor, said in an email.

The suspension is in effect until the outcome of the trial is determined. After that, a review would be conducted, DiCarlo said.

"Safety is always our first priority regardless of the outcome criminally. We would look at the circumstances, evidence presented and outcome of the trial to determine whether we feel the person is fit to be behind the wheel," DiCarlo said.

2nd sex assault charge in 2019

Bozor is the second Halifax taxi driver charged with sexual assault in 2019.

Over the weekend, a 36-year-old man from Halifax was charged with sexual assault after an incident involving a woman in his taxi on Jan. 6, 2019.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

Meanwhile, a second sexual assault trial is underway for Bassam Al-Rawi, another accused Halifax taxi driver.

Al-Rawi was charged in connection with events in his taxi in 2015.