Former Halifax taxi driver files appeal of sexual assault conviction

A former Halifax taxi driver who was sentenced to two years in prison last month for sexually assaulting a woman eight years ago is appealing his conviction.

Last Wednesday, Bassam Al-Rawi, found guilty of sexual assault last August, filed a notice of appeal through his lawyer. He is also asking to be released on bail while he awaits a new trial.

Al-Rawi was convicted of assaulting a woman in his Bedford, N.S., apartment on Dec. 15, 2012, after picking her up in a taxi while she was lost in downtown Halifax.

In December, he asked for a mistrial, but that was rejected. One day later he was sentenced to two years in federal prison.

Former taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi arrives at provincial court in Halifax on April 15, 2019. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

The grounds of appeal listed on the court documents allege the court erred when considering certain evidence relating to the complainant's credibility, when considering the identification evidence, improperly using hearsay evidence, shifting the burden of proof to Al-Rawi, and determining if the intention to commit a crime for the sexual assault offence was met.

The victim testified during Al-Rawi's trial that she drove from Pictou County to Halifax with a group of friends on Dec. 14, 2012. After a night out, she said a taxi driver picked her up at a downtown location and took her back to his place.

She said he later assaulted her in his bedroom while she was drunk and pretending to be unconscious.

Her name is protected by a publication ban.

The victim reported the assault right away, but police did not lay charges at the time. Years later, she came forward again after hearing the same taxi driver had been acquitted of a different sexual assault in 2017.

'Drunk can consent' controversy

Al-Rawi faced previous charges related to allegations he sexually assaulted a passenger in his cab in 2015, after a police officer found the woman unconscious in his vehicle.

The case received backlash and national attention after the original trial judge said, "Clearly, a drunk can consent," and acquitted Al-Rawi in 2017.

A new trial was ordered but Al-Rawi was acquitted again in that case in September 2019.

Bassam Al-Rawi arrives at the Nova Scotia Supreme Court with his wife and lawyer in Halifax on Aug. 28, 2020. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Al-Rawi and his wife now live in Germany. They travelled to Nova Scotia for the trial last summer.

The court documents say Al-Rawi hopes to be granted bail while he waits for a new trial. He wants to see the birth of his first child in May as well as keep his struggling businesses there afloat, according to the documents.

Al-Rawi's bail hearing will be held on Thursday morning.

