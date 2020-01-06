Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault

A 74-year-old Halifax taxi driver has been acquitted on a charge of sexual assault involving a passenger in his vehicle.

Seyed Abolghasem Sadat Lavasani Bozor was found not guilty by Nova Scotia provincial court Judge Michael Sherar in a decision Dec. 20. The decision followed a two-day trial earlier last year.

A woman in her 20s told Halifax Regional Police that she was sexually assaulted early on the morning of Sept. 17, 2018.

Police said in a news release at the time that the cabbie drove two female passengers to a residence in Halifax and allegedly assaulted one of the women.

