Halifax swimmer hopes 'to do Canada proud' at Tokyo Olympics

Halifax swimmer Sydney Pickrem has been provisionally nominated to represent Team Canada in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer.

Pickrem, 23, is one of six swimmers nominated by Swimming Canada to represent the country from July 23-Aug. 8.

"This year has been just crazy in general but I'm definitely feeling grateful that they put their faith in me, that they wanted to nominate me," Pickrem said Sunday.

Pickrem was born and raised in Florida, but she holds dual citizenship as both of her parents are from Halifax. She now lives in Toronto.

She competed for Canada at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, placing sixth in the 200-metre individual medley final.

Pickrem said this most recent nomination has her reflecting on her past swimming experience.

"I definitely feel stronger," she said. "I feel confident. I definitely feel like I was a baby back in 2016 and definitely feel a lot better going this time around."

Canada's Sydney Pickrem poses with her bronze during the medal ceremony for the women's 200-metre breaststroke final at the swimming world championships in 2019 in Gwangju, South Korea. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

In 2019, Pickrem won three bronze medals at the world championships in South Korea.

Most recently, Pickrem broke two national records at a International Swimming League event in Hungary in November, one of which she had previously set.

She also won the 400-metre individual medley, representing international swim team London Roar, at the same event.

This summer, she will be competing in the 200-metre breaststroke, and the 200-metre and 400-metre individual medleys.

Training in a pandemic

The nominations for Team Canada comes as reports continue to mount around the viability of the already postponed Tokyo Summer Games .

The games were rescheduled last year as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe.

Pickrem was previously training at Texas A&M University, where she wasn't getting much pool time.

Canada's Sydney Pickrem wins 400 metre IM race at ISL Final Sports Video 6:20 Sydney Pickrem of the London Roar claimed victory at the ISL Final in Budapest in the 400 metre IM race with a time of 4:24.84 6:20

She has since moved to Toronto to train at the Pan Am Sports Centre.

"It's the best-case scenario. I think we're super lucky to have the pool space, the gym space, the training availabilities that we do during a pandemic," she said.

'Do Canada proud'

Pickrem said the nomination was unlike the one she experienced in 2016 — she was on a Zoom call with her coach and teammates and eating breakfast at the time.

"It's so weird because you envision finishing a race, touching the wall — that's when you make your Olympic team," she said.

Pickrem said despite the pandemic, she's excited to travel and represent Team Canada.

"At the Olympics, to do Canada proud is always the No. 1 priority."

