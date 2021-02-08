Halifax police say death of man found in apartment hallway is suspicious

Halifax police officers found a man dead in the hallway of an apartment building on Sunday evening. The death is being investigated as suspicious.

According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to a weapons complaint at 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Washmill Lake Drive.

The news release, issued at midnight, says the man was already deceased when officers arrived.

Police, including a forensic unit, were still on scene Monday morning at 650 Washmill Lake Dr., an 11-storey apartment building.

