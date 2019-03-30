Halifax residents call for stop to street checks after racial profiling report

About 200 people marched through the streets of Halifax yelling, "No justice, no peace, no racist police" during a protest against street checks on Saturday.

Some of those residents are calling for an end to street checks after a new report on racial profiling by Halifax-area police found black people were six times more likely to be street checked than white people.

On Saturday, about 60 people attended a public meeting at the library in Halifax's north end to talk about criminology professor Scot Wortley's report for the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission.

In the report, under a heading "A Disturbing Statistic," Wortley noted that between 2006 and 2017, 2,195 black males were charged with at least one criminal offence.

"This is equivalent to one-third (32.3 per cent) of the entire black male population of the Halifax region," the report noted.

After the meeting, people marched from the library to the Halifax Regional Police station, down Barrington Street to the courthouse on Spring Garden Road and then back to the north-end library.

People gathered at the library in north-end Halifax on Saturday to discuss a new report about street checks. A march followed the discussion. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Coun. Lindell Smith, thanked the residents who shared their street check experiences with the report's author.

"I commend anybody here who was part of that, who had to share their trauma and relive that," he told the gathering. "But again, I don't need a report to tell me what I have experienced as a young black man in the last 29 years."

Smith said "any practice that discriminates, that shows racial bias, that singles out people, should be stopped."

He said he supports the recommendation in Wortley's report that would see a moratorium on street checks while police and government seek advice on the legality of the practice and develop new regulations for their use.

Demonstrators stopped at the Halifax Regional Police station on Gottingen Street during a march against street checks on Saturday. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

