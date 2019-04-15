Street checks are illegal, concludes independent legal review

An independent legal opinion has found that police street checks in the Halifax area are illegal, and police officers won't be hampered if they are not allowed to do them.

Michael MacDonald, a former chief justice of the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal, analyzed the controversial police practice along with Jennifer Taylor, a research lawyer.

They write in a review released Friday that street checks are not reasonably necessary for police to execute their duties.

"We have concluded that the common law does not empower the police to conduct street checks, because they are not reasonably necessary. They are therefore illegal," the review says.

The Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission called on MacDonald to offer a legal opinion on street checks, which are different from another controversial practice known as carding.

Friday's report says street checks are when an officer interacts with or observes someone, and they record personal or identifying information into a database.

The practice came under the spotlight because of a CBC News investigation. That triggered a formal review by criminologist Scot Wortley that revealed black people were street checked at a rate six times higher than white people in Halifax.

"The Wortley report confirms that street checks interfere with individual liberty, and disproportionately affect Black Nova Scotians," wrote MacDonald and Taylor.

They say street checks are not authorized under the Nova Scotia Police Act, and they also put an individual's privacy rights in question.

Their review says under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Canadians have the right to simply walk down the street or spend time in public spaces anonymously. When police document those moments, they're no longer private.

In April, Nova Scotia Justice Minster Mark Furey ordered a moratorium on random street checks.

"We are not aware of the police having any difficulty executing their duties during this time, without the ability to record street checks," wrote Macdonald and Taylor.

They say police still have other tools available, including the ability to gather information at traffic stops or police inquiries into suspicious activity.

"If the police are legitimately concerned for someone's personal health or safety, that would be an appropriate reason to stop them and ask some questions."