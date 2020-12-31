Car stolen at Halifax gas pumps used to rob Needs, police say

Police in Halifax are asking for the public's help in locating a stolen car they believe was involved in a convenience store robbery.

Police responded to a report of a theft of a motor vehicle at the Shell gas station at 2616 Robie St. just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

A man stole the car from the gas pumps while the driver was inside the gas station.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police responded to a robbery in progress at the Needs convenience store at 33 Herring Cove Rd., approximately 3.5 kilometres away.

A man entered the store and threatened the clerk with a knife before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash, the release said. No one was injured.

The man left the area in a car. Police say they believe it was the same man who stole the car from the gas pumps minutes earlier, and the stolen car was then used in the robbery.

It's a four-door, grey-and-blue 2013 Chevy Cruze, with Nova Scotia licence place CHX724.

The suspect is described as a white man between 35 and 40 years of age. At the time of the vehicle theft and robbery, he was wearing a grey jacket with fur around the hood, a hat, jeans, lime green shoes, a black non-medical mask and gloves.

Police reminding people not to leave keys in car

It's the second time this week police have responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Robie Street Shell gas station.

The other happened around midnight on Dec. 27, according to a separate news release from HRP.

"Police are reminding drivers to take their keys/key fobs with them and lock the doors even if their vehicle will only be unattended for a short period of time," the release said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspect is asked to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.

MORE TOP STORIES