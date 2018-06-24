Halifax airport beefs up security by installing concrete posts, adding cameras

Construction at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport may cause some parking woes this summer, but the work being done is the final phase of $4 million in security enhancements to increase safety at the facility.

Concrete bollards, reinforced posts anchored deep into the ground, are currently being installed at the curb in front of the building, in front of tunnels to the airport and around the parkade to prevent vehicles striking the building.

It's part of a two-year project to secure the physical infrastructure at Halifax Stanfield and included replacing the glass in the walls to make them shatter proof and adding additional security cameras.

Theresa Rath Spicer, spokesperson for Halifax Stanfield International Airport, says the security enhancements were funded by airport improvement fees. (CBC)

"I think we really have to consider the society we live in today. Unfortunately, we're all too well aware of violent acts that are done intentionally," said airport spokesperson Theresa Rath Spicer.

"Of course, there's also things that happen accidentally. We've all heard stories about people pressing on the gas instead of pressing on the brake and running through the front of a window, that has happened here in the city of Halifax. So we're really trying to enhance the security measures for the best interests of everyone."

Rath Spicer said she couldn't disclose the number of cameras for security reasons. She did say the new glass in front of the airport can withstand a lot of force.

The airport has also added more security cameras. (Emma Davie/CBC)

The construction of the bollards began in March and is expected to continue until the fall.

"It has affected parking here at the airport and we really do appreciate people's patience as we undertake additional security measures," Rath Spicer said.

The money for these security enhancements comes out of the airport improvement fee, included in the taxes on each departing ticket.

At Halifax Stanfield, that amount increased from $25 to $28 as of Jan. 1.

Rath Spicer said they had to consult with airlines using the facility for approval to use that money for the security work.

The glass in front of the airport was also replaced with shatter-proof glass. (CBC)

The project also included enhancing access control at the airport.

"It would be things like mechanical rooms, land rooms, so that only people requiring that access are given it," Rath Spicer said.

She said there are no regulations governing these security enhancements and that it was done on the airport administration's initiative.

"We pride ourselves on having a robust safety and security program here at Halifax Stanfield. We're constantly looking for ways in which we can enhance the safety and security."

Read more stories at CBC Nova Scotia