Halifax standing committees to resume in-person meetings

Standing committees in Halifax have been given the go-ahead to begin holding in-person meetings, months after they were cancelled in March due to COVID-19.

"Given the size of these committees, relative to the meeting space, arrangements have been made to facilitate these meetings in-person while adhering to current public health directives," Halifax Regional Municipality spokesperson Maggie-Jane Spray said in a news release.

The appeals standing committee will be the first in-person meeting at Halifax's city hall on Sept. 10.

The release said the meeting will be open to the media and public, but there are limitations on how many people can attend. Anyone who wants to attend needs to register first with the city's clerk's office before 4:30 p.m. the day before the meeting.

Up to two to three residents from the same household can be accommodated at the meeting as space allows. Appellants, property owners and municipal staff will be limited to essential representatives. Anyone attending must sign in at the front desk, sanitize, wear a mask, and maintain physical distancing with other attendees.

Halifax regional council, the board of police commissioners and community council meetings will continue being held virtually.

Meanwhile, provincial legislators are slowly returning to in-person business. On Tuesday, members of the provincial health committee met for the first time since March to discuss pandemic response and preparedness.

MORE TOP STORIES