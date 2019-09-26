Halifax staff to explore restricting right turns at red lights

Municipal staff in Halifax are going to look into whether banning right turns at red lights protects people crossing intersections.

The transportation standing committee met Thursday afternoon and approved a motion brought forward by Coun. Shawn Cleary.

Citing that one in five recent pedestrian-vehicle collisions involved a vehicle turning right, Cleary said exploring restricting right turns could be one way to limit the number of crashes. He acknowledged that not every one of those cases happened at red lights, but he said it's worth considering.

"It behooves us to look at every possible step we can take to reduce those collisions and fatalities," he said.

"It's not to say we're doing it, but it's to get a staff report on what would it look like, what would be the benefits and where should we do it, if we do it at all."

Coun. Sam Austin says the municipality generally restricts right turns on a red at intersections where visibility is poor for motorists or where the intersections are unusual. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

The motion specifically highlights exploring the benefits at intersections with lots of pedestrian traffic, near schools, community centres, libraries, parks and "other significant public spaces."

The municipality already restricts right turns on a red at some intersections.

Coun. Sam Austin said that generally happens where visibility is poor for motorists or where the intersections are unusual, such as at Alderney and Portland streets in Dartmouth.

"It'll be interesting in a staff report to look at this from a different lens, which is, should we be restricting these in areas where we have lots of pedestrians as a matter of public safety?" he said.

