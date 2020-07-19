Halifax police arrest 4 people after man stabbed

Halifax Regional Police took four people into custody Sunday afternoon, believing them to be connected to a stabbing that took place hours earlier in the city's south end.

In a news release, HRP said a 34-year-old man arrived at the QEII hospital emergency room around 1:30 p.m. with stab wounds. Police said they determined he had been stabbed in the area of the 5400 block of Inglis St.

At 4 p.m., officers "conducted a high risk traffic stop with a vehicle believed to be involved" in the stabbing.

Several marked and unmarked police vehicles pulled over a silver car on Joseph Howe Dr. between Bayers Rd. and Highway 102. Some officers had weapons drawn as the driver of the car was arrested, and canine units were on the scene.

Police say the incident is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the non-emergency line at 902-490-5020, or send tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

The arrests took place on Joseph Howe Dr. between Bayers Rd. and Highway 102. (Christina Harnett/CBC)

