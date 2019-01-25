Skip to Main Content
Halifax councillor proposes faster snow removal for sidewalks, bus shelters

District 9 Councillor Shawn Cleary says faster snow clearing will be needed to support the goals of the municipality's Integrated Mobility Plan and wants to see a report looking into costs.

Pam Berman · CBC News ·
A Halifax councillor is looking for a staff report on how much it would cost to provide faster snow clearing on sidewalks and at bus shelters. (Submitted by Patrick Thompson in Halifax)

A Halifax councillor wants to know what it would cost to speed up snow-clearing efforts for sidewalks and bus shelters.

The municipality has approved the Integrated Mobility Plan, which emphasizes pedestrians, transit users, cyclists and  other viable alternatives to single-occupant vehicles, says Shawn Cleary who represents District 9.

He suggests faster snow clearing will be needed to support the goals of the plan and will ask for a report on the issue at Tuesday's regional council meeting.

"We would have to add contractors or equipment in order to have them (sidewalks and shelters) cleared faster," he said.

"But if you don't put your money where your mouth is, then they are empty promises."

Cleary says he has taken a look at the snow-clearing standards in other cities and proposed that Halifax adopt the same type of services as Ottawa.

"Ottawa seems to be the 'gold standard.'"

His motion — for snowfalls that are 30 cms or less — calls for cycling lanes and sidewalks in downtown Halifax and Dartmouth to be cleared or salted every four to eight hours during an extended weather event, and cleaned up within 12 hours after the end of the storm.

For cycling lanes and sidewalks outside of downtown areas, along bus routes and commercial main streets, the cleanup  would take place within 16 hours after the end of the storm.

