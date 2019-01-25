Halifax councillor proposes faster snow removal for sidewalks, bus shelters

A Halifax councillor wants to know what it would cost to speed up snow-clearing efforts for sidewalks and bus shelters.

The municipality has approved the Integrated Mobility Plan, which emphasizes pedestrians, transit users, cyclists and other viable alternatives to single-occupant vehicles, says Shawn Cleary who represents District 9.

He suggests faster snow clearing will be needed to support the goals of the plan and will ask for a report on the issue at Tuesday's regional council meeting.

"We would have to add contractors or equipment in order to have them (sidewalks and shelters) cleared faster," he said.

"But if you don't put your money where your mouth is, then they are empty promises."

Cleary says he has taken a look at the snow-clearing standards in other cities and proposed that Halifax adopt the same type of services as Ottawa.

"Ottawa seems to be the 'gold standard.'"

His motion — for snowfalls that are 30 cms or less — calls for cycling lanes and sidewalks in downtown Halifax and Dartmouth to be cleared or salted every four to eight hours during an extended weather event, and cleaned up within 12 hours after the end of the storm.

For cycling lanes and sidewalks outside of downtown areas, along bus routes and commercial main streets, the cleanup would take place within 16 hours after the end of the storm.