Man in his 20s is dead after shooting in south-end Halifax

Halifax police say a man in his 20s is dead after a Saturday morning shooting in the south end of the city.

Police said they were called to the 1600 block of Hollis Street at 3:49 a.m. AT.

The victim was taken to hospital, but later died.

Investigators are on scene and traffic is being rerouted for drivers and pedestrians.

Police are asking anyone with information or video from the area to call 902-490-5020.

