3rd man charged with attempted murder in Halifax shooting

A third man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Halifax's south end last Friday.

The shooting left a man in hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Jayree Vontaze Downey, 18, appeared in court Friday to face nine charges including attempted murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and resisting arrest.

On Monday, 26-year-old Devonte Denzel McNeil and 30-year-old Demarqus Shane Beals appeared in court to face a slew of similar charges, including attempted murder.

Police said all three men are from Dartmouth.

Investigators have said they believe the incident was not random and the victim and suspects know each other. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

