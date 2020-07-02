Skip to Main Content
Three people shot in west-end Halifax on Canada Day
Three people were wounded after a shooting in west-end Halifax on Wednesday night, with two of them being critically injured. The incident took place on Cork Street around 10:45 p.m.

Halifax police remained on scene of a west-end Halifax shooting on Thursday morning. Three people on Cork Street were found with gunshot wounds when police arrived Wednesday night. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Just before 10:45 p.m., police responded to a call of possible gunshots in the 6300 block of Cork Street, according to a Halifax Regional Police release. 

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. 

 A second and third gunshot victim were also found. Two of the victims were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The condition of the third is not known.

Members of the forensic identification unit investigate a shooting on Cork Street in Halifax on Thursday morning. The shooting took place on Wednesday night, leaving three people injured. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Members of the major crimes and forensic identification units were expected to remain on scene for an extended period of time on Thursday.

Traffic on Cork Street was also being blocked off between Oxford and Dublin streets to both vehicles and pedestrians while police were on scene.

The investigation is in its early stages, and police said further information will be released when available.
 

