Halifax sewers step up, donating hundreds of face masks to care homes

Sewers in Halifax are rallying to contribute to the fight against COVID-19, crafting cloth face masks for workers and residents of long-term care homes.

Northwood care homes made a public call last week for volunteers to make masks following a designated pattern. They started accepting donations through contactless drop-off on Monday, and hundreds poured in.

Ruth Ellen Jackson, the volunteer co-ordinator behind the mask project, said people seemed eager to help.

"It was taking their mind off of everything that was happening. So I did find it was lifting people's spirits like nothing else was at the time."

Public health officials give their blessing

The first round of masks arrived at Northwood on the same day that Canadian health officials gave their approval to the precautionary measure.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief medical officer of health, had previously cautioned the general population against the use of non-medical face masks, saying it could give a false sense of security and undermine the importance of physical distancing.

But on Monday, Tam said emerging evidence had convinced her to change her advice.

Ruth Ellen Jackson is the volunteer co-ordinator for the mask project. (CBC)

"A non-medical mask can reduce the chance of your respiratory droplets coming into contact with others or landing on surfaces," Tam said.

"The science is not certain but we need to do everything that we can and it seems a sensible thing to do."

Tam said non-medical masks do not protect the wearer, but can prevent carriers, who may be asymptomatic or presymptomatic, from spreading the virus to others.

Masks will be given to residents and tenants

Janet Simm, president and CEO of Northwood, said the donated masks will be distributed anywhere her staff provide care, including to clients of home support services, residents in long-term care and tenants in affordable housing.

Simm said Northwood still recommends physical distancing and handwashing as the primary measures against contagion, but said cloth masks were another important piece of creating a safe workplace.

Janet Simm is the president and CEO of Northwood. (CBC)

"(The mask project) is helping us to create and give people peace of mind. And also helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

The availability of some supplies may be the only limiting factor in the project.

The masks require 100 per cent cotton fabric as well as elastic, both of which are in high demand. Volunteers with the mask project said they hoped professional sewers, hobbyists or businesses with stockpiles would donate to the cause.

