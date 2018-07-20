Skip to Main Content
Convicted killer Nicholas Butcher hears how murder affected victim's family, friends
Live Blog

Convicted killer Nicholas Butcher hears how murder affected victim's family, friends

The murder conviction in the death of Kristin Johnston carries an automatic life sentence, but a hearing today will determine when Nicholas Butcher will be able to apply for parole.

Judge deciding how long Butcher must serve for killing Kristin Johnston before he can apply for parole

Blair Rhodes · CBC News ·
Nicholas Butcher, convicted of second-degree murder in the March 2016 stabbing death of Kristin Johnston, is before the court today to find out when he is eligible to apply for parole. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge is hearing how the violent death of Kristin Johnston affected her family and friends as he decides on the parole eligibility for the man convicted of stabbing her.

Nicholas Butcher, 36, was convicted of second-degree murder in April in the death of the Montreal-born businesswoman and yoga instructor.

The conviction carries an automatic life sentence, but the hearing Friday will determine when Butcher will be able to apply for parole.

Halifax businesswoman and yoga teacher Kristin Johnston was killed in her Purcells Cove-area home in March 2016. (Facebook)

Crown attorney Carla Ball has confirmed that more than 13 victim impact statements have been filed as part of the hearing. She said some statements will be read aloud in court before Justice Joshua Arnold.

Ball also said the prosecution may call evidence of a past relationship involving Butcher.

CBC reporter Blair Rhodes is live at Nova Scotia Supreme Court

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us