Convicted killer Nicholas Butcher hears how murder affected victim's family, friends

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge is hearing how the violent death of Kristin Johnston affected her family and friends as he decides on the parole eligibility for the man convicted of stabbing her.

Nicholas Butcher, 36, was convicted of second-degree murder in April in the death of the Montreal-born businesswoman and yoga instructor.

The conviction carries an automatic life sentence, but the hearing Friday will determine when Butcher will be able to apply for parole.

Halifax businesswoman and yoga teacher Kristin Johnston was killed in her Purcells Cove-area home in March 2016. (Facebook)

Crown attorney Carla Ball has confirmed that more than 13 victim impact statements have been filed as part of the hearing. She said some statements will be read aloud in court before Justice Joshua Arnold.

Ball also said the prosecution may call evidence of a past relationship involving Butcher.

CBC reporter Blair Rhodes is live at Nova Scotia Supreme Court