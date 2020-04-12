Nova Scotia reports 17 new cases of COVID-19, including 4 at Halifax seniors residence

Nova Scotia reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 445 — including four cases at a Halifax seniors residence.

So far, 97 people have recovered from the virus and two have died.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 778 tests on Saturday. The province has reported 14,295 negative results

Nine people are in hospital, four of which are in intensive care.

This map shows the breakdown of known COVID-19 cases by health zone as of Saturday, April 12, 2020. (Province of Nova Scotia)

Northwood​​​​​, a seniors residence in Halifax, reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including three residents and one home-care worker.

There are now 23 cases at the complex, including eight residents, nine Halifax staff, two health-services staff and four home-care workers.

The infected residents have been moved to an isolated floor dedicated to treating patients with the virus.

The home-care worker is off work and officials are looking for people who came in contact with the employee.

Expanded symptoms list

The province recently expanded the list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19. They are:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

