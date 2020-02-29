'It's a good space': Seaport market customers open to more days of shopping

Some customers say they would be open to shopping at the Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market throughout the week if there were more shops and restaurants available on those days.

On Thursday, the Halifax Port Authority, announced it was looking for an operator to take over management of the market. It's hoping the operator could transform it into an "urban market hall concept."

"It's a good space and so if a lot of our vendors and new vendors were to show up, I would be interested in checking them out," said Alexia Major, who routinely comes to the market from Clayton Park on Saturdays.

The market is open six days a week. But it can be pretty slow on days other than Saturday unless it is cruise ship season.

Some of the vendors only operate on Saturday.

Jane McCaffrey says she goes to the market twice or three times a year. She travels 90 minutes from Newburne, N.S.

A look inside the Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

"A couple of times I've been here mid-week and it's very disappointing when you come," she said. "Saturday is always bustling and has an atmosphere, and when you come mid-week it's very quiet and there's not a lot of selection."

The Halifax Port Authority, which has been running the market for eight years, told CBC News earlier this week it's hoping to find an operator to take what's working well with the market now and add some vibrancy during the week.

In terms of a vision, it's looking to include more "unique eateries and cuisine, gathering spaces, events and a wide array of retailers in one building, all co-existing with the weekend Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market."

The market operates six days a week, but Saturday is the busiest day. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Chris Grantham, a Rockingham resident, said he heads to the market about once a month to buy produce and to visit his brother, who is a vendor. He said more could be done with the space on weekdays.

He said he would be interested in coming to the market on a weekday if there were things happening in the evening.

"We are often down at the waterfront in the evenings during the summer, especially," he said.

Businesses open to more company

A few of the businesses operating most days would be happy to see more shops and restaurants there permanently.

"I would love that idea," said Shivani Dhamija, who runs Shivani's Kitchen, an Indian restaurant at the market. "More vendors over here which means more foot traffic over here There's a lot of potential in the … market."

Shivani Dhamija runs Shivani's Kitchen. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Tony Nahas, who runs Shawarma Stop, agrees.

"It's a great idea. I think if we have that one person who comes in here and changes things around for those winter hours, I think that's great for the property, it's great for the city and I think it's just great all around," he said.

Tony Nahas said he looks forward to possible changes that would make the market busier. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

MORE TOP STORIES