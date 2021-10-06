5 Halifax schools put in hold-and-secure after assault at shopping plaza

Five schools near a popular shopping area on Lacewood Drive in Halifax were placed in hold-and-secure Monday afternoon when police began investigating an assault involving a knife.

A hold-and-secure is when the doors to the schools are locked and students are kept inside. The Halifax Regional Centre for Education said the hold-and-secure was lifted at Burton Ettinger Elementary, Clayton Park Junior High, Duc d'Anville Elementary, Fairview Junior High and Halifax West High after 4 p.m. local time.

"Halifax Regional Police have advised that it is safe to dismiss students. There may be some bus delays as a result," Deborah Waines-Bauer, acting communications officer for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, wrote in an email to CBC News.

Police said they were called to 278 Lacewood Dr. around 2:15 p.m. for a report of an assault with a weapon.

According to a police news release, officers found a man suffering from what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was gone before police arrived.

Police seek suspect

The suspect is a white man in his 30s who was wearing a brown jacket and a blue T-shirt.

Police said there is no threat to public safety.

"Neighbouring schools were placed in hold-and-secure for precautionary reasons, which has now been lifted," Halifax Regional Police said in a tweet at 4:13 p.m.

Anyone with information related to the assault, including video from the area, can share with police by calling 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

