Halifax Santas braving infection risk to bring Christmas cheer

Two Halifax-area Santas say business is booming and they're not deterred by a trio of respiratory viruses that could ruin the Christmas spirit.

Felix Perry has been booked solid through the holidays with private and commercial parties, photo shoots and TV specials. He said he tries to limit himself to four visits a day.

"This year is 100 per cent better," he said. "I travel all over Halifax, Dartmouth. Bedford, Prospect, Timberlea, Porters Lake, and wherever I go I've seen more lights this year than I've ever seen."

Perry also said he has had a lot of cancellations because so many people have been sick lately.

Influenza cases have spiked early in the province, prompting the province's chief medical officer of health to urge caution over the holidays . Other viruses also continue to circulate, including RSV and COVID-19.

Felix Perry, who has been Santa Claus for 16 years, says his schedule is jam-packed this holiday season. (Robert Short/CBC)

For every event that's cancelled, Perry said he gets a call for a new booking. He takes what precautions he can, and isn't dissuaded by the risk of catching something.

"I can't say no to a child," he said. "I can't have one child get up on my knee and then tell the next one they can't because they have a sniffily nose or whatever."

Undaunted by health risks

Floyd Blakeney has been helping Kris Kringle in the Halifax area for more than 40 years. He said he's been busy this season visiting people's homes and making appearances at work parties.

"The weekends are always 10-hour days, both Saturday and Sunday until Christmas Day," he said at Santa's Wonderland in Cabela's outdoor recreation store earlier in December.

Blakeney said he was already sick for his first day on the job as Santa this fall.

"I started on the 12th of November, and I woke up on the 12th of November coughing and sneezing," he said. "It really brought me down for a while."

In 2020, a glass barrier was erected between Floyd Blakeney and the children who came to see Santa Claus at Cabela's. (Josh Hoffman)

The past couple of years have been difficult, he said. He remembers that a glass barrier stood between him and the children at Cabela's in 2020, and the children had to wear facemasks.

"I really didn't like the photos that were coming out as a result of it," he said. "I respected the law. I respected the children. I wore a mask. But I didn't keep any of those photos."

Both Santas said they're concerned about their health, but feel more safe this year than they did last year because they're up to date with vaccines.

And seeing the children's smiles again this year is what makes Christmas for him, Blakeney said.

