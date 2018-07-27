'Nobody can take the memories away' as hair salon closes after 43 years

A Halifax hair styling salon is closing its doors after 43 years to make way for a condominium development on the corner of Quinpool Road and Oxford Street in Halifax.

Elegant Touch Hair Design, known for being a community gathering place and for their Remembrance Day and winter holiday window displays, will close after 43 years.

Ever since they announced they'd be closing, their customers have been dropping in with cards, gifts and flowers. They even have a guest book filled with affectionate comments.

Teary-eyed goodbyes and flowers were exchanged at the salon on Thursday. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

Barb Keefe, the salon's co-owner, has been a hairdresser for 55 years with 43 of those at the salon.

She said she hasn't counted how many hair treatments she has done over the years, but what she has loved most about her career is the people she has met.

"The people — they mean more to me than anything," said Keefe. "I've had a lot of friends along the way."

She said she has heard many stories over the years from clients getting a new hairdo

"Some of [the stories] are really quite funny and some of them are sad. But that's what it's all about — the journey."

Della Hardiman says there was a real camaraderie among the clients and staff at the salon. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

Della Hardiman, Keefe's sister and salon co-owner, said even though they have heard many of their client's tales— they've also shared quite a few of their own stories and sorrows with clients.

Hardiman came to work at her sister's salon for one day and never left.

"It's an extended family, it's not just a hair salon," said Hardiman. "Like when they do the hair, service doesn't just stop at the neck — it keeps on going."

The salon served the community for 43 years, closing just before its 43rd anniversary to make way for condos. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

Vicki Gray came to work at the salon for a weekend and has been working there ever since.

She has been styling Joan Craig's hair for 42 years and said they have become close over their years together in the salon.

"It's hard, very hard," said Gray. "She's like a mother. We have a very special bond."

Craig said Gray knows all of her secrets and the hairdo is secondary to the bonds and sense of community that were formed in the salon.

Vicki Gray has been cutting Joan Craig's hair for 42 years. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

Keefe said she doesn't want to even think about what it will feel like for her to close the salon doors one last time.

"Nobody can take the memories away. The memories go with you it doesn't make a difference where you go."

The salon will close just before its 43rd anniversary.

