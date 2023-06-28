Halifax's Scotiabank Centre to adopt Ticketmaster as exclusive ticketing platform

Halifax's Scotiabank Centre says it will adopt Ticketmaster as its ticketing platform in a phased approach this summer, but some Nova Scotians are concerned about what this will mean for ticket buyers.

Ticketmaster has come under fire in recent years for, among other things, its use of "dynamic price" tickets, with prices that rise and fall in accordance with event demand , and its market dominance across Canada in the United States.

But in an announcement Tuesday, the Scotiabank Centre promised that "Ticketmaster will help us create an even better fan experience."

Erin Esiyok-Prime is the director of marketing, communications and ticketing of Events East, which operates the Scotiabank Centre and its box office, Ticket Atlantic.

She said the box office has been using a service called Paciolan, but in 2020, the Scotiabank Centre put out a call for proposals for a new ticketing software.

A Halifax Mooseheads fan celebrates a goal during the Oct. 1, 2022, game between the Mooseheads and the Cape Breton Eagles at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. (Trevor MacMillan/Halifax Mooseheads)

"The industry has changed a lot over the years and particularly since COVID and also at Scotiabank Centre," Esiyok-Prime said.

"We have a long-term service vision and fan experience vision and we wanted to work with a partner that was going to allow us to deliver on that."

Esiyok-Prime said Scotiabank Centre accepted Ticketmaster's proposal because it is a trusted brand with international recognition that offers a "reliable ticketing service."

But questions surrounding the company's reliability were reignited after more than 3½-million Taylor Swift fans registered for a Ticketmaster pre-sale for the pop star's concert tour, and the system crumbled under the pressure.

Earlier this year, Ticketmaster and its parent company, LiveNation Entertainment, appeared in front of the United States Senate, where senators slammed it for its inability to deal with bots , which bulk-buy tickets and resell them at inflated prices.

Ticketmaster fees

Esiyok-Prime said these are standard issues in the industry.

There have also been concerns about Ticketmaster's hidden fees, which prompted its parent company to give consumers the option to view all-in pricing up front .

In 2019, the Competition Bureau ordered Ticketmaster to pay a penalty of $4.5 million for misleading customers on online ticket sales.

"Ticketmaster, in their proposal and the work that we've done with them, has been committed to ensuring that the fees are in line with market and industry standards," Esiyok-Prime said.

"So every event is different. If they're talking about a Mooseheads game or concert, it's the same approach that we've had since forever, right? So ticketing, there's always going to be fees that go to the box office, that go to the artist, the promoter, the provider."

Mooseheads season ticket holder questions decision

On Twitter, several people expressed concern about what the move would mean, such as whether event prices would increase or more tickets would end up on the resale market.

Consumers who've purchased tickets from the company are able to resell them using Ticketmaster's own website.

Absolute horrendous decision! The Metro Centre would never!!! Scotiabank is joining ticketmaster to ensure Nova Scotians cannot afford to attend our local events due to their hidden fees, outrageous ticket pricing and resell scams they fully support. —@JenMarieAlguire

In a letter sent to his city councillor and forwarded to CBC News, Matthew Conrad, a Halifax Mooseheads season ticket holder, expressed "deep concern, disappointment, and disapproval" at the move by the Scotiabank Centre to use Ticketmaster as its ticketing platform.

He noted that because the building is owned by the city, decisions concerning the venue should "take into account the best interests and preferences of the community."

Conrad wants the city to re-evaluate its decision or enter talks with Ticketmaster to ensure concerns surrounding the affordability of tickets and customer service are addressed.



"In light of these concerns, I am seriously considering not renewing my season tickets for the upcoming season," he wrote.

Events East said that while ticket purchases will be made through Ticketmaster, Ticket Atlantic will continue to run the box office.

In an email, Waye Mason, councillor for District 7, which includes the Scotiabank Centre, said he's asked municipal staff to clarify the terms of the deal, but is still awaiting a response.

