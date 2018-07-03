Halifax's new town crier to raise his voice for others with Down syndrome

A Nova Scotia man with Down syndrome has been named the town crier for Olde Town of Halifax, a part of the city covering Districts 7 and 8.

Will Brewer learned the news Sunday at a Canada Day pancake breakfast.

"I feel really great right now," he told CBC's Maritime Noon.

Brewer will also serve as the town crier for other districts as needed. According to a city staff report that includes information from the Nova Scotia Guild of Town Criers, there are three other town criers in Halifax:

Greg Fenwick, who represents Sackville.

Bob Raoul, who covers Spryfield.

Jamie Rouse, who represents Eastern Passage.

Brewer is believed to be the first town crier in Canada who has Down syndrome.

Brewer said he has served as the town crier for some past events in the city, such as a Natal Day parade, the mayor's tea, and even last year's Pride parade where he walked with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Will Brewer is hard at work at a previous function where he served as town crier. (CBC)

Renee Forrestall is a friend of Brewer's and former teacher of his. She was running late for the pancake breakfast ceremony when she received a call from Brewer.

"Get here fast," Brewer told her. "I'm emotional. I'm not going to tell you why."

Forrestall wondered what was going on, but quickly realized it was good news when she saw him.

"He just ran into my arms and said, 'I'm in! I'm in!' And we both cried," she said.

The right skills for the job

Forrestall said Brewer is well suited for the position, describing him as intelligent, articulate, compassionate, friendly and confident.

Brewer has long been an advocate for the Down syndrome community, but he says the town crier position will help him expand his reach.

"Now I get to not just speak on behalf of my friends, but also the whole community," said Brewer.