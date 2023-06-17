'It's about coming out and celebrating': Halifax's Indian community holds Festival of Chariots

The streets of downtown Halifax came alive with colour and music on Saturday, as hundreds gathered to celebrate Ratha Yatra, or the Festival of Chariots.

Dancers of all ages in traditional clothing led a parade of people pulling a giant wooden chariot down Spring Garden Road, as they chanted and sang.

The festival originated in the city of Puri, India, and has been going on for thousands of years. According to the festival's website: "The parade itself symbolizes the pulling of the Lord into our hearts, and it is done with great devotion."

Shammy Sohal, one of the managers of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, helped start the festival in Halifax last year.

A dancer in the parade is shown. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Sohal was born in Toronto, where the festival has been going on for 51 years, but now calls Halifax home.

"Who would have thought you would actually have a melting pot of diversity in a place like Nova Scotia," Sohal said.

"The Indian community, they love it ... It's not about religion. It's not about culture. It's about coming out and celebrating something that they can identify with."

Shammy Sohal is shown with his daughters, Vaishali, Kishori and Krshangi. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Sohal's daughter, Vaishali Sohal, danced in the parade for the first time this year. She said she was nervous at first, but it quickly subsided when she saw the community coming together.

"I was actually happy knowing that everyone is welcome to come," she said. "Not just the Indian community but everyone, cause this is how we celebrate and we'd love to share that with everyone."

Vaishali's younger sisters also danced, and said they did it for their late mother, who was a dancer.

Hundreds of people gathered to join the parade on Saturday. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

After the parade, hundreds of people gathered at the Garrison Grounds for cultural performances, live music and free Indian food. Activities there are scheduled until 9 p.m.

Marshall Daley, the president of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness Halifax chapter, said hundreds of volunteers worked to make the festival run smoothly.

The Ratha Yatra chariot is shown after the parade. (Jrodge Sadi/CBC)

He said they served 1,800 free meals last year and the plan was to double it this year.

"I don't want to discount anyone, however small their service," Daley said. "But, honestly, we have a few hundred people helping in various ways, from cutting vegetables to setting up the tents and banners and cleaning up afterwards.

"It takes a lot of people."

Volunteers prepared more than 3,000 servings of traditional Indian food to give away. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

