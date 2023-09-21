Halifax's new acting police chief focused on being a 'good listener'

Just days into his new job, Halifax's interim police chief says there are plenty of challenges on his plate — but he hopes to live up to the flood of "overwhelmingly positive" messages he's received so far.

Acting police Chief Don MacLean attended the city's Board of Police Commissioners meeting Wednesday evening for the first time in his new role.

MacLean will become the first Black police chief in the force's history once he's officially sworn in Thursday.

After serving in Halifax Regional Police (HRP) for the past 30 years, MacLean told the board he was "happy and humbled" to take the job.

"One of the main things I think you have to do in the next little bit is be a really good listener," MacLean said after the meeting.

That means listening to both the community and members of the force, MacLean said, adding he has already met with his senior team and the union representing most officers.

There are internal issues that have been "well publicized," MacLean said, a nod to last year's resounding vote of non-confidence in former chief Dan Kinsella by members of the police union.

"My message to people is I want you to show up. I want you to be present and I want you to do your very best, and if we can do those things, everything else will take care of itself," MacLean said.

"Obviously it's not as simple as that. There are challenges that are involved … but really at the end of the day, I think that if we look at it with that sort of mindset and frame that I think we can progress."

Cathie O'Toole, the municipality's chief administrative officer, said during the meeting she's feeling "very positive" that the team of Halifax city police, Halifax RCMP brass, board members and the community safety office, are the right people to move ahead with the strategic work that's coming up.

That includes how, or whether, to integrate the municipal and RCMP forces in Halifax, and implementing actions coming from the reports on defunding the police and the Mass Casualty Commission.

"I like the fact that we are starting off collaboratively afresh," O'Toole said.

MacLean will be in place to handle next year's police budget, details of which are already starting to come to the board.

On Thursday, municipal staff shared some big ticket items from the upcoming 2024-25 police capital budget, with $1 million going to fleet replacement.

But most of the discussion was around the roughly $100 million budgeted for a new headquarters, scheduled to mostly be spent after 2028, with consultation starting in 2025.

Crystal Nowlan, director of asset management, said the figures were very rough estimates because staff need more input from the board on what kind of services and features should be included in the new building, so they can then get a design and find a location.

"Those numbers could drastically change," Nowlan said.

Coun. Lindell Smith said the best move to save money on land could be to put the new building within the Cogswell District being built around the corner from the existing Gottingen Street headquarters, and then sell the existing site.

Smith said council is also looking into the future of the nearby Centennial Pool and if that is moved, a headquarters could go there.

MacLean told the board that talk of a new station has been going on for more than 10 years and while officers know it won't go up tomorrow, finally deciding on a site will make a difference.

"We owe it to our members to have a building that is safe, that is secure … but we also owe it to the community," MacLean said after the meeting.

Coun. Becky Kent, who is chair of the board, said she'd like to see the timeline moved up because public safety should be a higher priority for city funds.

"It's time to stop pushing it out," Kent said.

Staff to update earlier plan

O'Toole pointed out that a plan for the building was drawn up in 2018. The board asked staff to update that plan, and bring it back to them at a future meeting.

When asked about whether he'd like to become the new chief, MacLean said his focus over the new few months is leading the members of the police force.

"And what happens in the future — we'll see," he said.

The Board of Police Commissioners will manage the recruitment process for a new chief, and eventually make a recommendation to regional council, which will make the final decision.

