Halifax city staff recommend removing roadside memorials after 1 year

Halifax Regional Municipality staff are recommending council adopt policies on roadside memorials, including restrictions on placement, duration and size.

Council requested the staff report last year after a commemorative cross for 15-year-old Kylie Cooper was removed by city staff, but returned the following day after councillor Steve Streatch intervened.

Among the recommended policies is a one-year time limit on all roadside memorials.

Additionally, the date the memorial was put up along with a name and phone number of the person responsible for it must be included on memorials.

A memorial placed before a bylaw is adopted would be given a year before being removed, staff suggested.

Staff also recommend memorials be no larger than 90 centimetres by 90 centimetres and not cause a "significant distraction" or a visual obstruction for drivers.

Memorials would also not be allowed on any city property, including parking meters, signs, posts, trees, bus shelters, bicycle racks, benches or utility poles.

They would also be restricted from the travelled portion of roads, medians, traffic islands, sidewalks, bicycle paths and multi-use trails.

A memorial at the site of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in Saskatchewan. (Liam Richards/Canadian Press)

City staff currently take down memorials if there are complaints, said Streatch, which was the case with the memorial to Cooper. He said policies are a step in the right direction.

"As long as it allows room for memorials to be put up within reason, still within the right of way, outside of the travelled portion, I'm relatively pleased with that," said Streatch.

The policy recommendations will be presented to council on Tuesday.

MORE TOP STORIES