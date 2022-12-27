Halifax bars, restaurants packed with world junior hockey fans

The Roxbury in Halifax is often closed on Tuesdays, but not this Tuesday.

With the world junior men's hockey championship in full swing, the doors of the restaurant were open early with the staff ready to serve.

After Canada played Monday night, the bar was packed.

Restaurants in downtown Halifax are being flooded in what would otherwise be a slow time for business.

"This is like summer all over again," said Shawn Burnett, a server at The Roxbury. He said it was the busiest Monday he's seen in the two years he worked at the restaurant.

Shawn Burnett, a server at The Roxbury, says he's met people from all over the world this week. (Brian MacKay)

He said he met fans from Sweden and the U.S. who were really enjoying the city.

"Everyone's super excited for their teams to play, like, they're all from different teams, yet they all get to mingle and meet each other, and it's awesome," said Burnett.

Canada lost 5-2 to the Czech Republic in its first game, but Burnett said the loss didn't dampen the spirits of the Canadian fans who just wanted to have a good time out in Halifax.

Canadian hockey fans at the Midtown Tavern were in good spirits Tuesday. (Brian MacKay/CBC)

Many restaurants changed their holiday hours to cater to the hockey crowds.

Colin Grant, who manages The Midtown Tavern in Halifax, said his restaurant has been seeing lineups outside its door for several days.

"You can never be this busy unless there's something like that going," said Grant.

He said 50 people waited in line for three hours on Monday night.

He said once the game is over, the streets are filled with fans.

"Everybody would have been busy yesterday," said Grant, adding that everyone was in good spirits.

"The game didn't go like we wanted it to last night, but the boys will bounce back, I think."

