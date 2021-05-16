Halifax residents at pro-Palestinian rally plan to fight tickets

People ticketed for breaking public health rules during a pro-Palestinian car rally in Halifax say they were "shocked" to receive a fine while sitting in their car, and plan to fight the fine.

The rally, which organizers with the Atlantic Canada Palestinian Society called the "Free Palestine COVID safe car rally" saw more than 200 cars participate.

The group began at Tower Road and Inglis Street, outside Saint Mary's University, before the long line of cars drove through downtown streets, waving flags and honking.

But multiple people say they were ticketed in the parking lot before the drive began when there was a bottleneck of traffic trying to leave.

Nada Musa was sitting in a car with her roommate, who was driving, and two of the roommate's family members, all in their COVID-19 bubble.

She said one Halifax Regional Police officer hit the car as he walked by in the parking lot, shouting at them to move along.

'We were really shocked'

Soon after, another officer came up to the car and issued Musa's roommate a ticket under the Health Protection Act for physically gathering with "everyone outside," referring to the nearby cars. That ticket carries a $2,000 fine.

"So I go, 'Wait, you're telling me the gathering is people in their cars' … we didn't even come into contact with anyone outside our car," Musa said Sunday.

"We were really shocked."

Nada Musa holds the Palestinian flag out the window of a car during the pro-Palestinian demonstration in Halifax on Saturday. (Nada Musa)

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella said Saturday that the rally was an illegal gathering, and the time for demonstrations and protests "isn't now."

The province has been under lockdown for more than two weeks to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus as the Halifax region deals with community spread, high cases and increasing hospitalization.

The province reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Musa said she understands how serious the virus is and felt like their group did everything right to keep themselves and the public safe.

But she saw police ticket other people for honking and making noise, or pull them over at different points of the rally as they drove along, for leaving their homes for non-essential reasons.

At the same time, Musa said lots of people were moving around on scooters or enjoying the sunshine in groups and were not ticketed.

As someone with family in the Palestinian territories, Musa said raising awareness of the escalating violence in the Middle East was too important to just leave to social media, and attending the rally to make noise was vital.

"They're calling us every day. They don't know if they're going to make it tomorrow," Musa said.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations like Halifax's were held across Canada on Saturday, in large cities like Toronto and Vancouver.

Fairness questioned

Musa said it was unfair for Halifax police to single out their rally as an illegal one, alongside one on Citadel Hill at the same time. That event was organized on Facebook by a group called Freedom Nova Scotia, and a small number of people showed up Saturday to protest the current restrictions.

"We were not gathering on the hill or having people close to each other. People were in their bubbles, their families," Musa said.

She added her roommate is planning to work with a lawyer to argue the ticket.

Police laid charges at the start of a car rally near Saint Mary's University in the south end of Halifax (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Police issued 21 tickets in total under the Health Protection Act and the Emergency Management Act for two events, while Kinsella said the Inglis Street rally also led to fines under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Dana Elborno, one of the rally organizers with the Atlantic Canada Palestinian Society, said Sunday she is especially upset with the tickets because they reached out to Halifax police days before the rally.

Elborno said police thanked their group for the notice, and a few officers arrived at the Inglis Street parking lot around noon before the rally began.

She said the police told them they were there to make sure public health rules were followed, but never said the rally was illegal or that it should be stopped.

Exit blocked

Then as more and more cars arrived, many honking horns to grab attention, Elborno said police informed them they were starting to get noise complaints and tickets would now be handed out.

Police blocked one of the parking lot exits to only allow cars to leave through Robie Street, Elborno said, which she feels added to the traffic issues.

"I feel like I was betrayed by the police," Elborno said. "They gave us their word and they were fine with it … they knew that this was going to happen."

Elborno said she can't see how their rally was any different from cars sitting in a parking lot at a grocery store, or people gathering within their households at the beach.

CBC has asked Halifax police for a response about the tickets handed to people in cars and what their knowledge of the rally was before it began. Police said Sunday afternoon that a response would come on Monday.

