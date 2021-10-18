2nd inmate accused of escaping Dartmouth jail last month now in custody

An inmate who was on the lam for nearly a month after officials say he escaped from the Burnside jail has been arrested, according to Halifax Regional Police.

In a news release issued Monday, police said Thomas Joseph Smith was spotted Saturday around 10 p.m. near Rosedale Drive and Ropewalk Lane in Dartmouth, N.S. Police said Smith fled when he was approached by officers.

He was arrested a short time later around Elmwood Avenue and Wyse Road, which is about half a kilometre away.

Police expect to lay charges.

Smith, 31, was on remand for charges including robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while disqualified, failure to attend court and breach of conditions.

Smith was one of two inmates who escaped from the jail in Dartmouth on Sept. 23. The other, Chad Clarke, was arrested Oct. 4.

