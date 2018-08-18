Halifax police investigate shots fired on Barrington Street

Halifax police are asking anyone with information to come forward after shots were fired on a north-end street just before 9 p.m. Friday.

A report of a shooting near the 3400 block of Barrington Street came in at 8:55 p.m. Police said they were able to confirm that shots were fired, but they weren't able to find the culprit.

No one was injured, and police don't believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.