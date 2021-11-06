Halifax police arrest man following string of robberies

Halifax police arrested and charged a man Friday night after a string of robberies that started in city's south end.

According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to the first incident just after 10 p.m. AT in the 1000 block of Bland Street. There, police said, a man sprayed a person with a sensory irritant and attempted to steal their vehicle. Police would not say whether the attempt was successful.

A short time later, police said, the same man assaulted and robbed a person of their belongings in the 1100 block of Queen Street.

Then, in the 5600 block of Spring Garden Road, the same man allegedly threatened a third person and demanded their wallet.

Police said all three events happened between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Police found the suspect in the 2400 block of Cragg Avenue in Halifax. He was arrested and charged for three incidents of robbery. The suspect's name has not been released.

