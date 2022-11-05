4 charged as part of theft investigations in Halifax, Hants counties

Halifax police say four people face charges in relation to theft investigations in two Nova Scotia counties involving stolen items that include a stolen tractor, five vehicles and construction equipment.

In a news release issued Friday, Halifax Regional Police said searches were conducted with the RCMP at residences in Halifax, Mount Uniacke, Enfield and Indian Brook on Wednesday.

Police seized five vehicles, a tractor, construction equipment, building supplies, electronic equipment, illegal tobacco, prescription pills and hash.

Three men and a woman were arrested at various locations and were charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Police expect more charges to be laid.

