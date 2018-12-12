Inquiry to be held into PTSD discrimination allegations against Halifax police

CBC News has learned that the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission will hold an inquiry into the Halifax police department after three officers alleged discrimination based on their post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis.

Det. Const. Debbie Carleton, Const. Mark Long and Const. Kevin Johnson have lodged formal complaints with the commission, all alleging they did not receive the care they needed from the department.

Long has said his pay was cut off after he missed work due to on-the-job stress, even though three doctors diagnosed him with PTSD.

Carleton has said the police department approved funding for a doctor-prescribed, out-of-province PTSD treatment. But when she returned to Halifax and had a resurgence of PTSD symptoms, she was told she'd have to pay for her treatment herself.

After Carleton went public with her story last year, Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais, who himself has PTSD, was accused of hypocrisy after he called PTSD "the flavour of the day."

He said officers with PTSD shouldn't blame him when they don't get "Cadillac" treatment the department can't afford.

He suggested some of the onus falls to officers to take care of themselves and "get going."

Halifax Regional Police declined comment, saying it would be inappropriate to speculate on a process that falls under the purview of the human rights commission.

The commission has not yet announced a date for the inquiry.