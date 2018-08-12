Halifax Regional Police officer arrested for alleged theft

Nova Scotia's police watchdog, the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), is investigating after a Halifax Regional Police officer was arrested for an alleged theft.

Police said a citizen reported the theft Sunday morning.

When and where the alleged theft involving the officer took place, and what was taken has yet to be disclosed by by SIRT.

The only description of the arrested police officer is that he's a man. The accused officer has not been charged.

SIRT is bringing in a team from RCMP outside Halifax to help with the investigation.

See more articles from CBC Nova Scotia