Man sought for impersonating police officer in Clayton Park

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a report of a man impersonating a police officer in the Clayton Park area.

Police were called to the parking lot at 61 Chadwick Place around 1 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a report of a suspicious person.

A man was sitting in a light grey sedan wearing a black hat with "RCMP-POLICE-GRC" written on it.

Asked why he was in the area, the man responded that he was with the Halifax police and was watching walking trails in the area.

Neither the RCMP nor the Halifax Regional Police had officers in the area at the time, according to a news release from HRP.

The man was gone when officers arrived at the parking lot.

A gunman dressed as an RCMP officer killed 22 people in the province just last month.

People can ask officers to identify themselves

The man in the most recent case is described as white, in his fifties with a large build and grey mustache. He was wearing a black nylon zip-up shirt.

Police believe there may have been other people who witnessed the incident and are asking anyone with information or video from the area to contact them.

People can request proper identification from officers. In addition to officers presenting their identification card and badge, people can call 902-490-5020 to confirm the identity of a police officer, said the HRP news release.

Police are continuing to investigate.

